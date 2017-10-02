2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Academic Fair Provides Juridical, Medical Counselling

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Juridical counselling and dental care sessions are being conducted since last Friday by university lecturers and students of five higher education institutions in Luanda, at the First Academic University Fair promoted by the ABC Alfabetizar association, in partnership with the Firme e Forte group.

Speaking to ANGOP, at the opening ceremony of the said event, the chairman of the ABC Alfabetizar association, Arlindo Dala, said the initiative has the aim to present various academic works done by the mentioned universities and help the population to resolve certain juridical and medical problems they may face.

He said teachers and other specialists, in this event, are also helping students to find their academic vocation, having into account their (students') knowledge and skills.

He also informed that the fair is exhibiting scientific works in the fields of Engineering, Medicine, Chemistry and Physics done by students from the Angolan Private University (UPRA), Jean Piage University of Angola, Higher Polytechnic Institute of Luanda (ISPIL), Metropolitano Institute of Angola (IMETRO) and the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Technologies and Sciences (ISPTEC).

Angola

Cunene Governor for Participatory Governance

The governor of the southern Cunene province, Kundi Paihama, on Monday in Ondjiva city, defended the need for greater… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.