Angola: Academic Fair Provides Juridical, Medical Counselling

Luanda — Juridical counselling and dental care sessions are being conducted since last Friday by university lecturers and students of five higher education institutions in Luanda, at the First Academic University Fair promoted by the ABC Alfabetizar association, in partnership with the Firme e Forte group.

Speaking to ANGOP, at the opening ceremony of the said event, the chairman of the ABC Alfabetizar association, Arlindo Dala, said the initiative has the aim to present various academic works done by the mentioned universities and help the population to resolve certain juridical and medical problems they may face.

He said teachers and other specialists, in this event, are also helping students to find their academic vocation, having into account their (students') knowledge and skills.

He also informed that the fair is exhibiting scientific works in the fields of Engineering, Medicine, Chemistry and Physics done by students from the Angolan Private University (UPRA), Jean Piage University of Angola, Higher Polytechnic Institute of Luanda (ISPIL), Metropolitano Institute of Angola (IMETRO) and the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Technologies and Sciences (ISPTEC).