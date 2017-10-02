Angola: Huíla Governor Bets On More Participatory Management

Lubango — The Provincial Government of Huíla will bet on a more participatory management in order to raise the levels of development of the region, announced on Sunday in Lubango the governor, João Marcelino Tyipinge.

Speaking at a press conference after arriving in Lubango from Luanda, where he was sworn in by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, the governor considered it to be the most effective model to rule because only with the sharing of ideas one can achieve the common goal, the improvement of the living conditions of the population.

The official stressed that for this mandate, actions will be based on the consolidation of integrated infrastructure works in the city of Lubango and the water for all programme, mainly to the municipalities of the north of the province, so that they remain the barn of the region, in the production of cereals.