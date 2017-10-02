Lubango — Petro de Luanda head coach Beto Bianchi on Sunday praised in Lubango Desportivo da Huíla team, for having played an impeccable game at home", in a 2-0 win over his squad for the 26th round of the National First Division Football Championship (Girabola2017).

Speaking to the press at the end of the game, the Brazilian coach acknowledged that Desportivo knew how to defend very well in all situations of the game, which made it "very" difficult to reverse the situation of drawing or winning the match.

He said that theam conceded the goals in a childish way, as it was a very important game for a team that wants to win the championship.

"We lost the game and we cannot complain about anything because it was a childish mistake and it was our fault, despite having warned of how we should play and do the best to achieve the goal that was to win the game", he said.

Despite the defeat, Bianch thanked the affection of the fans and the environment played during the game and for not causing any disturbances.