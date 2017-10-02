2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Cazenga Administration Improves Basic Sanitation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Municipal Administration of Cazenga, Luanda, is starting on Monday to implement small basic sanitation actions aimed at improving road traffic, said Sunday the local Deputy Administrator for the technical and infrastructural affairs, Olívio Fernandes.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that pending the public investment programme of the elected government, they will work in "Santa Clara" street, Urban District of 11 de Novembro to restore and improve road traffic.

He emphasized that small actions such as cleaning roads, gutters and collectors, will also be developed in the roads already repaired, as well as the street "Santa Clara", district recently awarded to Cazenga with the new administrative division of Luanda city.

He explained that the work consists of the removal of heaps of soils in the streets that prevent road traffic, drainage ditches, sewers and other small actions under the responsibility of the municipal administration, through ELISAL, a company that serves the municipality.

"Initially, actions will be carried out to permit the free movement of cars, people and goods free at various impassable points", he said.

According to him, this strategy chiefly aims at guaranteeing basic sanitation, flowing of waste water, collection of garbage and completion of the project of the installation of drinking water supply of EPAL, within the scope of the 117.000 home plumbing in Cazenga .

The works, he explained, "will allow the populations to benefit from water and breathe relief from the floods that occur when it rains".

Cazenga, one of the nine municipalities in the province of Luanda, currently has six urban districts, Tala-Hadi, Hoji and Henda, Cazenga, 11 de Novembro 11, Kima-kieza and Calwenda.

Angola

Academic Fair Provides Juridical, Medical Counselling

Juridical counselling and dental care sessions are being conducted since last Friday by university lecturers and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.