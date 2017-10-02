Angola - Cazenga Administration Improves Basic Sanitation

Luanda — The Municipal Administration of Cazenga, Luanda, is starting on Monday to implement small basic sanitation actions aimed at improving road traffic, said Sunday the local Deputy Administrator for the technical and infrastructural affairs, Olívio Fernandes.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that pending the public investment programme of the elected government, they will work in "Santa Clara" street, Urban District of 11 de Novembro to restore and improve road traffic.

He emphasized that small actions such as cleaning roads, gutters and collectors, will also be developed in the roads already repaired, as well as the street "Santa Clara", district recently awarded to Cazenga with the new administrative division of Luanda city.

He explained that the work consists of the removal of heaps of soils in the streets that prevent road traffic, drainage ditches, sewers and other small actions under the responsibility of the municipal administration, through ELISAL, a company that serves the municipality.

"Initially, actions will be carried out to permit the free movement of cars, people and goods free at various impassable points", he said.

According to him, this strategy chiefly aims at guaranteeing basic sanitation, flowing of waste water, collection of garbage and completion of the project of the installation of drinking water supply of EPAL, within the scope of the 117.000 home plumbing in Cazenga .

The works, he explained, "will allow the populations to benefit from water and breathe relief from the floods that occur when it rains".

Cazenga, one of the nine municipalities in the province of Luanda, currently has six urban districts, Tala-Hadi, Hoji and Henda, Cazenga, 11 de Novembro 11, Kima-kieza and Calwenda.