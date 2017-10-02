2 October 2017

Angola: Managers Association Intends to Contribute Management Development

Luanda — The Managers and Administrators Association of Angola (AGAA) intends in the coming days to contribute to the training and permanent upgrading of the technicians and professionals belonging to the sector so as to enable the country's development in this fields.

This was said to Angop on Saturday by the Association founder, Nazário Vilhena, when addressing the first founding anniversary of the association marked on September 14.

The official stated that the institution intends to become an institution that may assist the new government in the training of personnel to better serve the country.

The AGAA intends to open a vast registration process for local and outsider citizens and those with over five years of work experience in stewardship and administration sector to be affiliated to the association.

The AGAA was founded in September 14, 2016 and has 400 associated members.

