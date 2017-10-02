Huambo: The JGM do Huambo football team have decided to reconsider the decision to drop out of the still ongoing first division 2017 National Football Championship (Girabola2017), announced last Friday its vice-president, Pedro João Caquinda.

Pedro João Caquinda explained that this recent stance - which is intended to cancel the previous decision of dropping out of Girabola2017 due to financial reasons - is aimed at making the club fulfil its responsibilities with the country's sports administration sector.

Without giving further details about the new decision, Pedro João Caquinda said that the team will try to compete according to its possibilities until the end of championship, which is four rounds away from its end.