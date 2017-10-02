1 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2017 - JGM Do Huambo Revert Position On Dropping Out of Championship

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo: The JGM do Huambo football team have decided to reconsider the decision to drop out of the still ongoing first division 2017 National Football Championship (Girabola2017), announced last Friday its vice-president, Pedro João Caquinda.

Pedro João Caquinda explained that this recent stance - which is intended to cancel the previous decision of dropping out of Girabola2017 due to financial reasons - is aimed at making the club fulfil its responsibilities with the country's sports administration sector.

Without giving further details about the new decision, Pedro João Caquinda said that the team will try to compete according to its possibilities until the end of championship, which is four rounds away from its end.

Angola

Cunene Governor for Participatory Governance

The governor of the southern Cunene province, Kundi Paihama, on Monday in Ondjiva city, defended the need for greater… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.