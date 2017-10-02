1 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministers and Governors Pledge to Fight Corruption and Nepotism

Luanda — State ministers, ministers and provincial governors sworn in on Saturday by the President of Republic, João Lourenço, pledged to fight against corruption and nepotism.

The new government staff pledged such commitment during their inauguration ceremony, which was chaired by the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The officials have also committed themselves to keeping away from practices that could harm the public interest, being civil or criminally accountable should they fail to accomplish the terms of their oath.

They newly sworn in officials also pledged to defend the fundamental principles of the order established in the Constitution, respect and enforce the respect for the laws, as well as perform with zeal and dedication the activities relating to their respective areas.

