Angola: Economic Diplomacy Among New Foreign Minister's Priorities

Luanda — The new minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, said last Saturday in Luanda that he will give priority to economic diplomacy, with a view to attracting private investment and encourage foreign partnerships for the country's development projects.

Speaking to the press, after being invested in the post by President João Lourenço, the Foreign minister said Angola is in condition to attract investments.

He pointed out peace and stability of the country's natural resources as fundamental factors to attract external investments.

He also mentioned the need for major integration of Angola in the African context, which can be achieved through a better distribution of diplomatic cadres.

On his turn, the new minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, explained that his department will be focussing on accomplishing the objectives of the Executive.

"We'll work in teams, identify the problems, seek solutions together and open spaces to hear the opinions of citizens, contractors and all economic agents that know the problems (...)", said the Construction minister.