1 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economic Diplomacy Among New Foreign Minister's Priorities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The new minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, said last Saturday in Luanda that he will give priority to economic diplomacy, with a view to attracting private investment and encourage foreign partnerships for the country's development projects.

Speaking to the press, after being invested in the post by President João Lourenço, the Foreign minister said Angola is in condition to attract investments.

He pointed out peace and stability of the country's natural resources as fundamental factors to attract external investments.

He also mentioned the need for major integration of Angola in the African context, which can be achieved through a better distribution of diplomatic cadres.

On his turn, the new minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, explained that his department will be focussing on accomplishing the objectives of the Executive.

"We'll work in teams, identify the problems, seek solutions together and open spaces to hear the opinions of citizens, contractors and all economic agents that know the problems (...)", said the Construction minister.

Angola

Cunene Governor for Participatory Governance

The governor of the southern Cunene province, Kundi Paihama, on Monday in Ondjiva city, defended the need for greater… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.