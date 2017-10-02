Angola: Government With Challenge of Increasing Jobs for Young People

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Saturday in Luanda said that his government has the great challenge of diversifying the economy and combating regional asymmetries, as well as increase the services and employment for the citizens.

Taking into account all the expectations that have been created among the people, the Angolan head of State added that this challenge, which is expected to be a big one, must be overcome with the contribution of national businesspeople of the private sector.

The Head of State also mentioned foreign investments, civil society, churches and all the law-abiding citizens that want a better future for the population as fundamental elements in his Executive's endeavour.