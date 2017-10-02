1 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Government With Challenge of Increasing Jobs for Young People

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Saturday in Luanda said that his government has the great challenge of diversifying the economy and combating regional asymmetries, as well as increase the services and employment for the citizens.

Taking into account all the expectations that have been created among the people, the Angolan head of State added that this challenge, which is expected to be a big one, must be overcome with the contribution of national businesspeople of the private sector.

The Head of State also mentioned foreign investments, civil society, churches and all the law-abiding citizens that want a better future for the population as fundamental elements in his Executive's endeavour.

Angola

Cunene Governor for Participatory Governance

The governor of the southern Cunene province, Kundi Paihama, on Monday in Ondjiva city, defended the need for greater… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.