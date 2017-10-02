1 October 2017

Angola: Media Minister Pledges to Materialise President's Guidelines, Policies

Luanda — The new Mass Media minister, João Melo, said last Saturday in Luanda that the performance of his sector will be based on materialising the policies drafted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Speaking to the press, moments after being sworn in as Mass Media minister, João Melo explained that the first step to take is to make a diagnosis of the sector and dialogue with all the players in this area.

According to João Melo, his motto is to work in teams and for such, he said, it is important to focus on dialogue, so that the guidelines of the President of the Republic effectively be materialised.

He reminded that the President has appealed to public officials to be able to accept and work with criticism.

João Melo was born in Luanda, in 1955. In the 1970's he studied Law in Coimbra, Portugal, however he got the university degree in Journalism in Brazil's Federal Fluminense University.

He also has a Master's degree in Media and Culture from the Universidade Federal (Federal University) of Rio de Janeiro.

A journalist by profession, João Melo is also a writer, advertising executive, university lecturer and former member of Parliament.

He has also held posts in different public media organs.

