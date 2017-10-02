Angola Has to Produce Most of Its Consumer Goods - State Minister

Luanda — The strategy of the Angolan Executive in the next five years focuses on producing most of the country's consumer goods internally, so as to avoid the pressure on foreign exchanges, said last Saturday the State minister for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior.

Speaking to the press in Luanda, at the Presidential Palace, after being invested as State minister for Economic and Social Development, Manuel Nunes Júnior explained that from the moment the country starts producing the majority of its consumer products its foreign exchanges will be applied in the strategic development of Angola.

He said the priority will be the implementation of measures intended to boost internal production, as well as the exports, chiefly of products that can generate resources for the country.

He went on to say that the recuperation of foreign exchanges is a process that has to be framed in the ambit of the growth and diversification of the economy, having also as focus the decrease of importation of consumer goods.

The State minister valued the need to strengthen and improve the organisational level of the banking sector, pledging to work to improve the credit to the economy.

Meanwhile, the new minister of Hotels and Tourism, Ângela Bragança, spoke of the importance of her sector in the diversification of the economy, collection of revenues, increase of job vacancies and the projection of the country's image.

The new Environment minister, Paula Cristina Francisco Coelho, in her turn, pledged to continue focusing on staff training and implementing environmental awareness programmes.

Sílvia Paula Valentim Lutucuta, sworn in as Health minister, pointed out as one of her priorities the reduction of child mortality and the humanisation of health care.