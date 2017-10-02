Angola: Luanda Province Governor Wants Citizens' Collaboration

Luanda — The governor of the north-western Luanda Province, the country's capital, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, said last Saturday that he hopes the citizens will participate in the administration of this region, aiming for efficient results in tackling problems.

Adriano Mendes de Carvalho spoke to the press in the end of the ceremony in which the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, swore in the eighteen provincial governors he recently appointed in the ambit of the formation of his government.

The Luanda governor pointed out as priority the resolution of social issues, such as the supply of water and electricity, as well as basic sanitation.

On his turn, the new governor of the northern Cabinda Province, Eugénio Laborinho, pointed out as priorities the sectors of education and health, as well the rehabilitation of primary and secondary roads.

He also deemed it necessary to continue focusing on the fight against illegal immigration, since Cabinda Province borders with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).