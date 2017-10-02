Luanda — The coach of Universidade Lusíada de Angola basketball team, Manuel Silva ?Gi? intends to turn the them into a more competitive and stronger squad during his term.

Speaking to ANGOP on Friday, after being appointed as new coach of the team, the seasoned coach said his mission will focus on working with young athletes and more experienced players.

He also added that he will continue the work that was being carried out by the former coach, which aimed at making the group a strong one capable of fighting for the basketball title with stronger opponents.

The Lusiada team besides competing in the national basketball championship will also participate in the provincial competition and Angola League Cup.

Manuel Silva has already led the under- 16 and 18 teams crowned African champions in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

The 49 year-old coach had recently been the manager of the Angolan senior males national basketball team, who ended up in the sixth position of the recently held Afrobasket2017, hosted by Senegal and Tunisia and won by the latter.