1 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Malanje - Adoption of Healthy Lifestyle Helps Prevent Heart Diseases

Malanje — The adoption of a healthy lifestyle together with physical exercises, balanced eating habits, good personal and work relations help to prevent heart deceases, said on Friday the cardiologist of the northern Malanje Province hospital, Rosa Ventura.

The cardiac deceases expert said so during the celebration of the World Heart Day, marked on 29 September, stressing that the healthier the lifestyle a person has, the bigger is the capacity to prevent heart deceases, which have claimed many human lives, regardless of their social condition or ages.

Rosa Ventura also stressed that regarding food habits, which represents an important aspect of the heart's health and other human organs, people need to eat, on a daily basis, products such as fish, vegetables, milk, eggs, meat, fruits among others that help the physical and psycho -social well-being of the person, having underscored avoiding uncontrolled use of sugar, salt, fats and absence of physical exercises.

