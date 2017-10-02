Angola: Huambo - Angop Journalist Gets Award

Huambo — The journalist of the Angola Press Agency (Angop) in the central Huambo province, Valentino Kulivela Yequenha, was distinguished as the professional who stood out the most during the year in the press category in the 2nd edition of the "Huambo Cidade Vida" Gala.
Under the celebration programme of the 105 years of the city, marked on 21 September, the event distinguished 29 other personalities in various sectors of society, for having stood out in their areas of activity. The event was entertained by the musicians Mago de Sousa, Marinela Ribeiro, the dance group HP, Ny Silva Levita and Azenaida Cachiungo. Valentino Kulivela Yequenha, aged 26, joined Angop in 2013.