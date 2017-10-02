2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Foreign Exchanges Sale Drops 34%

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The amount of foreign exchanges placed at the disposal of commercial banks, for the coverage of various operations, recorded a 34 per cent drop in its sale by the Angolan Central Bank (BNA).

In the last seven days, the BNA sold 51.7 million euros, which represents 26.2 million euros less than in the previous week.

From the mentioned amount, EUR 38.2 million were sold to cover operations of governmental departments and certain state organs.

At least EUR 13.4 million were made available through credit letters passed by the BNA for the coverage of operations in the sectors of foodstuffs acquisition, and EUR 156,600 were channelled to operations in the health sector.

The reference average exchange rate in the period under analysis was of 166,7Angolan Kwanzas (AKZ) for one dollar and AKZ 186,3 for one euro.

Angola

Cunene Governor for Participatory Governance

The governor of the southern Cunene province, Kundi Paihama, on Monday in Ondjiva city, defended the need for greater… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.