Angola: Foreign Exchanges Sale Drops 34%

Luanda — The amount of foreign exchanges placed at the disposal of commercial banks, for the coverage of various operations, recorded a 34 per cent drop in its sale by the Angolan Central Bank (BNA).

In the last seven days, the BNA sold 51.7 million euros, which represents 26.2 million euros less than in the previous week.

From the mentioned amount, EUR 38.2 million were sold to cover operations of governmental departments and certain state organs.

At least EUR 13.4 million were made available through credit letters passed by the BNA for the coverage of operations in the sectors of foodstuffs acquisition, and EUR 156,600 were channelled to operations in the health sector.

The reference average exchange rate in the period under analysis was of 166,7Angolan Kwanzas (AKZ) for one dollar and AKZ 186,3 for one euro.