30 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Fikile Mbalula On Shooting of 11 People in Western Cape

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, has woken up to shocking news that 11 people died in a series of shootings at Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East.

On Friday evening, 10 people were shot dead in four scenes, it is alleged that in the first incident unknown suspects fired shots inside a tavern fatally wounding four people. In the second scene in a shack three more were shot dead and one outside the dwelling. Not far from the second scene, two more bodies were found lying in the street. Another person died in hospital from gunshot wounds sustained in the attack.

This incident follows an earlier shooting that happened on Tuesday the 25th of September 2017, where 7 people were killed in what was believed to be vigilante murders.

"These kind of attacks to our people can't continue and Police are expected to fold arms and do nothing. Police are mandated to respond and they will respond in defence of our people and stability of democracy." Mbalula stated.

Minister Fikile Mbalula support the decision of Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Khombinkosi Jula who has placed Phillipi East station precinct under the care of a Deputy Provincial Commissioner, Maj Gen Mpumelelo Manci.

"I am glad that Maj Gen Manci has been deployed in the precinct of Phillipi, he has vast experience. I am equally pleased that Maj Gen Manci will be supported by a team, comprising specialist detectives, intelligence operatives and high risk unites such as Tactical Response Team (TRT) members, National Intervention Unit (NIU). These deployments vindicate us that we were correct to re-launch the TRT." Mbalula added.

Minister Mbalula has called upon the community of Phillipi to help the Police to find these ruthless criminals who have no regard for life and bring them to book.

"Police are mandated by the constitution to ensure safety and security of all persons and property in the national territory. I therefore expect Police to adhere to this mandate and find these murderous, our people can't live in fear. Our kids deserve to grow in a non-violent society" Mbalula added.

Issued by: South African Police Service

