2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Trade Sector Envisages Multiplication of Private Investment Initiatives

Luanda — The new minister of Trade, Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior, on Monday in Luanda advocated the need to multiply the initiatives that involve private investors in the trade and logistical networks, having into account the context of market economy, with the objective to decrease the intervention of the State.

Speaking at the ceremony of portoflios transfer from the outgoing minister, Fiel Constantino, to the new incumbent, Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior said that the State has the role to regulate and supervise the trade, as well as control and rationalise the importations and the consumers' rights, tackling also the prices and inflation.

In his vision, for the State it is also reserved the policies turned to the promotion and diversification of the exportation of non-oil sector products.

Without mentioning priorities, the new Trade minister emphasised also the need to stimulate the growth of goods produced in Angola, in the ambit of the commercial diversification programme.

On the other hand, he explained that for those goods that must still be acquired abroad there is the necessity to continue optimising the programming of financial means in this ambit.

In his intervention, Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior assured that he will work with all citizens.

He was appointed to this position by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

Joffre Van-Dúnem Júnior, who was born in Luanda in 1949, has a university degree in Economics, from the state-owned Agostinho Neto University (UAN).

In the decade of 2000 he held the C.E.O position in various public and private companies.

