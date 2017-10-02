2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cunene Governor for Participatory Governance

Ondjiva — The governor of the southern Cunene province, Kundi Paihama, on Monday in Ondjiva city, defended the need for greater participation of the people in governance actions.

The official, who was speaking on the challenges of his governance, stressed that since he has been reappointed for next five-year term, the commitment, spirit of mission from everybody will be needed for the development of the province.

Kundi Paihama recalled that main attention needs to be paid to the municipalities, with view to developing them, adding that the people's participation in this regard is crucial, since they know better the real needs of their localities.

The population is a valid discussion partner, taking into account that what is intended is to listen more and accomplish the guidelines to rule with the citizen, said the official.

The political administrative division of Cunene provinces embroils six municipalities, 20 communes, 237 villages with a population estimated at 999.800 inhabitants.

