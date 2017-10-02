2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Portuguese Cultural Centre to Host Exhibition

Luanda — An exhibition collection of painting, photography, engraving, graffiti, installation, pottery and tapestry entitled "Kaluandando.com" will be unveiled on Tuesday October 3 at Luanda's Portuguese Cultural Centre.

According to a press note that reached Angop on Monday, the multidisciplinary exhibition will be comprised of 21 works of Luanda's artists of different expressions and generations that show the evidences of the connections points and affinities of the province's profile.

Several artists are due to display their works in this event, namely Álvaro Macieira, Ana Paula Sanches, Binelde Hyrcan, Fisty, Horácio Mesquita, Kidá, Marcela Costa, Olga Medeiro, Ondjaki, Paulo Amaral, Paulo Kussy, Raúl Rosário and Thó Simões.

The exhibition is set to last until October 27 this year.

