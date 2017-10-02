Angola: Bie - Young People Urged to Behave Well - Musician

Cuito — The Angolan gospel musician George Calebe Sunday night appealed to the youth in Cuito city, central Bié province, for a behaviour that may contribute to the maintenance of peace, national unity and love of their neighbor.
Speaking to Angop as organizer of a gospel show called "Show das multidões" that aimed to awaken the youth for the taste of sacred music, George Caleb pointed out to moral and civic education as a catalyser of bringing young people to best practices. The show was enlivened by 20 musicians, 10 of them from Huambo province. Meanwhile, the vice governor of Bié for the economic affairs, Deolinda Gonçalves appealed to the business people to invest in culture, especially in gospel music.