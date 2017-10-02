2 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jubbaland Troops Clash With Al Shabaab Militants in Gedo

Jubbaland forces, backed by Somali National Army (SNA) launched an attack against Al shabaab stronghold in Gedo region, southwest of Somalia on Monday. Heavy confrontation broke out between the allied forces and Al shabaab at Qondhood, a small town located about 40Km away from Buurdhuubo district in Gedo region.

Local residents have confirmed the clashes, but the casualties had not been confirmed. Jubbaland and Somali government troops began last week offensive aimed to recapture the remaining areas under the control of Al shabaab, according to the local authorities.

Al shabaab has been driven out of key areas in the region since 2012, but the militants still continue to hold large swathes of territory in south and central Somalia.

