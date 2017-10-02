2 October 2017

Somalia: Edmonton's Somali Community Releases Statement On Terror Attack

Edmonton's Somali community released a statement condemning the alleged terror attack Saturday night.

"We feel that it is important to respond in a unified voice and make it absolutely clear that this individual has no place in our community," Ahmed Ali wrote in a media release Sunday.

"We are your neighbours, co-workers and police officers and we stand strongly beside you in condemning this violence and mourning its effect on the community."

Ali, who is the City of Edmonton's Poet Laureate and running for a seat on the public school board, also commended the Edmonton Police Service for their bravery and swift response.

"The proactive response of the police service highlights their professionalism," it said. "The relationships formed with the community over years of active outreach have contributed to their ability to anticipate and avert what could have been far worse."

Ali wrote that the community is assisting in the investigation.

"We have met with EPS, RCMP and all levels of government, and we will continue to actively support these relationships into the future to build a stronger community and a stronger Edmonton," said Ali in the release.

He also wrote that the community was experiencing "shock, sadness and concern" and that Edmontonians should not let this generate "hatred and prejudice".

