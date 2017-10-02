South Africa: Govt Condemns Mass Shootings in Cape Town

press release

Government is shocked and condemns the mass shootings which took place this week in the Marikana informal settlement, Phillipi East, Cape Town. The incidents of 25th and 29th September 2017 resulted in a total of 18 people confirmed dead while several others sustained injuries.

The Minister of Communications, Ayanda Dlodlo stated: "I am shocked and saddened by the senseless killing of innocent people in Phillipi East. Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the victims who passed away, and wish the injured a speedy recovery. "

Government calls for calm to prevail in the community and assures the public that our law enforcement agencies will not rest until all the perpetrators are brought to book. The South African Police Services will continue to enforce the law and maintain a high presence in the area.

"I am deeply concerned about the high number of firearms that are accessible in our communities. Government will work with communities to ensure the perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book "said Minister Dlodlo.

"Fighting crime is one of Government's top priorities but it requires strong cooperation between the law enforcement agencies, civic organizations and the broader public. We need to start making our surrounding environment safe so that members of the public especially children can freely thrive in their respective surroundings. Change starts with an active commitment by communities working hand in glove with government. The

I urge members of the public who are aware of any information that can assist the investigations to contact any police station or crime stop 08600 10111 as soon as possible. Let's work together to build a safer communities" said Minister Dlodlo.

Issued by: Government Communications