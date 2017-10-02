Liberia: Nude Video Poster Sent to Prison

The man who is said to be connected to the posting on social media of nude video of the female journalist has been sent to jail.

Mohammed Sambolah, an employee of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, spent the last four days behind bars after Monrovia City Court Judge Kennedy Peabody ordered him detained for dissemination obscene material and terroristic threat against the female journalist.

A nude (nicked) video of a girl (name withheld) who and Sambolah had copulation cascaded the social media about three months ago and since then he (Sambolah) has been in hiding to avoid arrest or public backlash.

There are reports the girl has not recovered the shocks caused her by Sambolah who reportedly issued a statement in which he expressed remorse and apology to her.

It is alleged the nude video was posted on a social media network, via the ruling Unity Party Face Book Chat Room, as it was not done intentionally.

But writ was issue on Sambolah on Thursday September 28, 2017 which led to his arrest and detention. However, the leaked video which only showed the face of the female without showing male's face was leaked for the first time into a social media chat room by Sambola who is believed to have been having a love affair with the lady.

Since the release of this nude video, condemnations have been coming from the public including rights groups and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MGCSP) condemning the act in the strongest term.