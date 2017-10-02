Liberia: Cummings Sets 100 Days Deliverables Agenda

In his first 100 days as President of Liberia, Alexander Cummings laid bare of his plans for the nation and people and his administration will deliver on them in the soonest of time.

While addressing throngs of supporters including women groups, youth, religious and civil society groupings last week, the Alternative National Congress (ANC) flag-bearer detailed the party's 'Talk & Do' 100 days plans for the country if elected president.

Liberians go to the polls next week Tuesday and Mr. Cummings wants Liberians give him the mandate to address the issue of job creation, the economy as well as infrastructure development.

In his 100 days deliverables, the ANC strongman, who is seen in some circle as the cleanest among the dozens of candidates considering he is not one of the old political class, vouched to create a women empowerment fund to move market women from the informal sector to the formal sector. By such plan, the woman can be able to go from owning a table or part of the road to owning a shop.

Most significantly, Mr. Cummings is the only candidate who put his neck on the line to create 600,000 jobs for women, youth and disabled during his first term of government. Unemployment is one of the many discomforts of the Unity Party (UP) as it failed to live up to promises to create 20,000 jobs promised.

But According to Mr. Cummings, a blueprint of how his government would go about creating jobs for Liberians has been drawn and waiting for implementation as soon as Liberians allow him to lead them as president.

Besides creating jobs, an ANC-led government intends, in its first 100 days, to focus on primary care for children and preventative care for everyone, while at the time giving the right salaries to health workers resulting in better care for all.

The enforcement of the Liberianization policy is at the top of Mr. Cummings' agenda in his first 100 days in office. By that, he promised to initiating a "Buy Liberian" campaign to support Liberian owned businesses.

"There is no reason why, any teacher - someone who is taking care of children, or police who protect us, or the nurses who take care of our health, should be making less than $200.00 a month, and least of all worry if they are going to see that two hundred dollars and be able to take care of their families. Under my administration, I promise that all civil servants will get consistent and fair pay." Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, ANC Standard Bearer.

According to Cummings, he will prioritize infrastructure - ensuring electricity, roads, clean water, internet and cell phone connectivity throughout the country.

Over thirty different support groups including the Gbangay Town Youth, the Cummings Intellectual Brigade, and Physicians Assistants for Change, and the Federation of Liberian Muslims were in attendance at the colorful program.

"We can't keep electing the same people, with the same experiences and expect different results. The Liberian people already know corruption; we know bad policies and failed promises. It's time to do something different," Mr. Cummings added.

The gathering at the headquarters on Thursday sets the pace for the ANC's closing rally which will take place on October 7, 2017 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

"Today marks another day towards progress, towards changing the future of the country. I hope that on October 10th you will vote Alexander Cummings, Jeremiah Sulunteh. Liberia can't wait. We need change now. Together, we will change Liberia for the better," Cummings added.