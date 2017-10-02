Liberia: Karnwea's Claims Must Be Investigated

The Liberia National Student Union (LINSU) and the Federation of Liberia Youth (FLY) have called for investigation into claims of firearm being in the possession of operatives of the CDC as revealed by Liberty Party's vice standard-bearer, Harrison Karnwea.

Last week, Karnwea alleged operatives of the Coalition Of Democratic Change (CDC) used fire arms and other dangerous weapon during the recent altercation with the Liberty Party In Sanniquellie, Nimba County.

But FLY and LINSU called on the Liberian national police and other relevant national security apparatus as well as United Nations Mission in Liberia UNMIL, the United States Government, Economy Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), and other bilateral and multilateral partners to treat with outmost seriousness and urgency.

At the weekend, President of the FLY Augustine Tamba said the allegations were deeply troubling and have the ability to undermine Liberia's peace process if every political party is allowed to carry arms during these electioneering period.

Tamba noted that unauthorized possession of fire arms by operative of political parties poses great danger to the holding of violence-free, fair, and transparent elections.

The organizations caution political parties and actors to refrain from any form of violence and conduct their activities with the outmost degree of maturity and with the understanding that one person's ambition for power is not more important than the collective ambition of the Liberian people for peace and stability.

"We cannot afford to allow personal ambition of politicians to supersede the collective interest of the Liberian people and or derailed the gains they have made as a nation," the youth leader added.

Consequently, the two groups alarmed over the printing of excess ballot papers by the National Elections Commission, noting that it is troubling.

Tamba explained said why it is not unusual to print excess ballot papers to deal with unforeseen circumstances on Election Day, it is alarming for the extra-nomical printing of almost 40 percent of the total ballots papers required for the election from a reasonable 3 percent that is within a universally acceptable standard.

"We think this is alarming because the total number of persons registered to vote is just 2.1 million as per the tentative listing publish by the commission," the youth leader.

The both FLY and LINSU called on the commission to provide more clarification on why these surplus amounts of ballots papers were printed.

He added the disparity between the numbers of ballot papers printed leaves any reasonable mind to believe that the national elections commission is concealing something in this wake of the commission's delay in publishing the final voters roll.