Liberia: Weah - Change Is Inevitable

With predictions that this year's elections could be a replica of 2005 and 2011 when the Unity Party and Congress for Democratic Change now Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) went for the run-off elections as first and second finishers, the two parties are not showing relentlessness against one another in terms of criticisms.

The two parties have seen the most of criticisms and condemnations of each than the rest of the parties since the start of the campaign period. As Jackson C. Clay, Jr., reports, George Weah of the CDC seems to be making his last bite with a week to the polls, and urged Liberians not to elect the UP again.

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has given a picture of its intention for Liberia if elected, and allied public apprehension arising out of falsehood coming from its opponents that the country would return to war if it is elected.

With promise to lower taxes and give Liberians free medical access, the party reminded Liberians about the certainty of change. In the view and estimation of the CDC, the twelve years rule of the Unity Party (UP) are enough to convince Liberians that it has nothing left under his sleeves, neither has it any other strategies nor good intentions to rule again.

It is against the backdrop CDC's standard-bearer George Weah said the UP cannot be trusted for another twelve years in power and that change was inevitable at all cost.

Weah at the weekend made few rounds in and around Monrovia in a bid to revive and re-energize his party's momentum amongst the voters.

During a stop in District#8 Montserrado County where incumbent Acarous Gray of the CDC is facing tougher challenge from other candidates, Weah ceased the moment to unleash a sledge-hammer criticism against VP Joseph Boakai, referring to him as an old man who should and must be retired at all cost.

Amb. Weah said vice president Joseph Boakai was at a retirement age and urged the Liberian people to grant him retirement at the polls on October 10.

"I say to you today my fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters that the UP-led government cannot be trusted with another twelve years. Joseph Boakai is in his retirement age already and we need to retire him on October 10 at the polling station," Weah urged Liberians.

Weah assured the nation that there would be a change on October 10, because change is equitable, adding "God in Heaven has already designed that day for Liberians to choose their own leaders."

A Senator of Montserrado County, he alleged the UP in recent time has been coercing Liberians to attend its rally across the country but called on Liberians not be afraid neither gives them credence.

Weah promised a government of the people by the people and for the people should the CDC come to power on October 10, adding "the CDC government would a people-center government."

"The coalition will be your government. This coalition will be that government that will lower your taxes, bring your rice prices down, build your hospitals and will ensure that you get medical treatment even without money," Sen. Weah assured Liberians.

According to him, if Liberians should ever think of this government on October 10 and have it re-elected then it means they do not love the country and even themselves, stressing "there must be change on October 10 at the polls."

Sen. Weah stated believes this is the time of the CDC and as such Liberians must go the polls with one voice, noting that when the votes are counted it should send a clear signal to the world that Liberia and Liberians are ready for change.

"I am your son and they will say all the negative things about me, but don't worry about that because I love you and love this country and God knows that I have a good heart for Liberia and Liberians. I proved it to you during the war, while they tearing, I came and I was restoring hope," he said.

Also, he used the occasion to respond to Nimba County Senator Prince Johnson. He said the CDC and he (Sen. Weah) do not represent war.

He told the people that they should not allow anyone to mislead them that if the CDC wins there would be war, stating that there was war in the past because the Liberians themselves wanted war.

"My message to the young people is that this is the time we must rise up. Don't let nobody tells that when George Weah wins there will be war, there was war because the young people decided to take arms but today we will tell them that we will not hold arms. We will protect Liberia and Liberians are going to making George Weah president," he stated.