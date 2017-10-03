3 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jonathan Puts Africa in Spotlight At Rhodes Forum in Greece

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Rhodes Forum opens this week with a strong African presence led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan headlining a diverse array of high-profile international speakers to discuss and seek practical solutions to major global challenges being faced today.

A statement issued by Rhodes Forum's press officer, Agnieszka Rzepka, stated that Presidents Goodluck Jonathan (Nigeria, 2010-15) and Dioncounda Traore (Mali, 2012-13) will address the opening plenary session on October 6 alongside Oxford University's Professor of Globalisation and Development, Ian Goldin, a former adviser to Nelson Mandela; Dominique de Villepin, Prime Minister of France (2005-07);

and Vladimir Yakunin, co-founder and Chairman of the DOC Research Institute, the independent international think tank that organises the forum. Speaking in Abuja ahead of the forum, Jonathan said: "The challenges facing the world today - whether financial crises,

armed conflicts, increasing terrorist threat and immigration on an unprecedented scale - cannot be tackled by countries or even continents in isolation. They demand profound global thinking and willingness to seek solutions through dialogue, mutual respect and open-mindedness.

"African voices must be heard in this search for common solutions that benefit the whole of mankind, and international gatherings such as the Rhodes Forum provide an essential platform for this to happen. I am looking forward to this opportunity to make substantive contributions towards solving some of the most pressing problems facing humanity today."

First convened in 2003, the Rhodes Forum brings together concerned members of the international political, business, civil society and academic communities in a spirit of dialogue and inclusivity. Every year, hundreds of participants from more than 70 countries explore the major challenges facing the world and seek concrete, applicable solutions rooted in shared values of equality, mutual respect and compassion.

Taking as its theme:'Multipolarity and Dialogue in Regional and Global Developments: Imagining Possible Futures,' this year's 15th anniversary Rhodes Forum also hosts two focal events: a summit on globalisation, dialogue, and the future of democracy; and a summit on global infrastructure development scenarios.

Nigeria

Rumour of 10-Year Tax Holiday Granted Me Preposterous, Untrue - Dangote

Africa's richest man and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, has debunked the rumours in public domain that his company will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.