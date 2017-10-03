3 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Has Endorsed Me for Second Term, Says El-Rufai

By John Shiklam

Kaduna — Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has said President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed his re-election bid in 2019.

In a live radio interview with local radio stations in the state on Sunday, the governor declared that with the endorsement by Mr. President, he would definitely seek re-election.

In the interview which was conducted in Hausa language, el-Rufai said after his endorsement by party stakeholders on September 16 to run for a second term in 2019, he went to brief the president who also gave him the green light.

"It was after I have finished briefing him that he (the president) gave me the nod to seek re-election together with my deputy," he said during the radio programme.

The governor however said his endorsement does not mean that any person interested in the governorship cannot come out, stressing that the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) allows for primaries to elect a flag-bearer just as it equally allows for a consensus candidate if the majority of the party members agreed on a consensus candidate.

He said whatever might be the case, he is ready to face anybody in a free contest in order to clinch the party's ticket for a second term.

Also commenting on the seeming crack in the state chapter of the party which had led to the emergence of factions, the governor maintained that it was the handiwork of some disgruntled elements who think they can only thrive if there are crises.

"Very soon we are going to invite every stakeholder to a meeting and allow anybody who feels he or she is short changed to express his grievances. We are democrats and we are ready to adjust if we erred," he said.

A faction of the party which is loyal to the governor had at a recent stakeholders' meeting, endorsed him for a second term come 2019.

Nigeria

