3 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: FIFA Fines Nigeria Over Crowd Control

Photo: Oluniyi David Ajao

World governing body FIFA has slammed Nigeria with a fine of 30,000 Swiss Francs for fans' unruly behaviour after the Super Eagles' 4-0 win over Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo last month.

Nigeria was also warned against future occurrence.

According to a statement on the official website of FIFA yesterday, Nigeria violated article 65 and 67 of the FBC FIFA stadium safety and security regulations.

Nigeria was also charged for improper conduct amongst spectators (pitch invasions by supporters and invasions of restricted areas by supporters other than the pitch).

The Super Eagles face Zambia on Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Other countries fined for various offences according to the statement include Germany, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Chile, England, France and Guinea.

Nigeria

