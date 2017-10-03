Lagos — A human rights group, Advocate of Social Justice for All has called for the immediate extradition of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria or be ready to face mass action.

The group said it was disappointed that the UK government is hiding Kanu, having caused the death of many persons in Nigeria.

The rights group was reacting to the shocking revelation made by former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu that Kanu fled to London through Malaysia.

The ex- Abia state governor had said, "Kanu was not taken away by the military. Kanu went to Malaysia from where he travelled to the United Kingdom".

However, ASJA its Executive Director, Asongo Venatius said it was disappointed to learn that Kanu is hiding in the United Kingdom after illegally travelling through Cameroon and Malaysia.

It said the development was a clear indication that UK is allegedly harbouring a fugitive from facing justice and this is irrespective of him holding dual nationalism - Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

"The proper thing is for the UK to have allowed Kanu answer the treason charges against him in Nigeria before making any intervention," the group.

ASJA said the UK statement seeking clarification on Nnamdi Kanu's status was not the right thing to do.

He added, "The irresponsible behaviour became diabolic when the UK issued him an emergency travel document in collaboration with crisis merchants. This is the worst form of double standard ever.

"We are at a loss to understand what the UK Mission in Nigeria or even the home country stands to gain by mischievously sinking so low to aid and facilitate his sneaking out of the country. This is a disgrace to the government and people of the United Kingdom, it is a blot that can only be erased by the government of the UK flushing out Kanu and all other bad elements that are trying to sabotage Nigeria.

"If the UK truly believes in freedom, it must extradite Kanu, who is facing charges in a Nigerian court, so that those who stood surety to perfect his bail conditions do not end up in jail if he fails to show up for his trial.

"Even where the UK has decided to spurn the ties that existed between it and Nigeria, we advise it to revisit the ill-advised choice of backing a terrorist against the Nigerian state. "As the UK should have learnt from initially supporting ISIS terrorists, the attacks by these sick minds would eventually take place on its soil."