Nigeria: NGO Enrols 7,504 Children in Zamfara Schools

Lifestep Project, a Canadian Government funded project said it had enrolled no fewer than 7, 504 out-of-school children in schools in Zamfara State within the last two years.

The project is being implemented by the Save the Children International, a non governmental organisation (NGO).

Mr Tah Daniel, the Project's Operation Manager in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday.

The Lifestep project is funded by the Global Affairs Canada with the aim of reducing early and forced child marriage in Nigeria.

Three states of Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara had participated in the two year project.

Daniel said that in Zamfara six Communities across the three local government areas of Anka, Bungudu, and Bakura were selected for the projects.

He listed the communities as Abare, Gima, Sankalawa, Wuya, Danmanau and Damri from Anka, Bungudu and Bakura local government areas respectively.

According to him, the enrolment of 7,504 children back to school is one of the major achievements recorded by the organisation in the state.

He said the enrolled children comprised 3,917 boys and 3,587 girls, adding that all of them were from the six selected benefiting communities under the project in the state.

BY NAN