Nigeria: Some Foreign Nations Want Nigeria to Fail - NLC

Abuja — The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that Nigerians must bear in mind that due to the potentials the country possesses as a big nation, many countries do not want it to actualise her full potentials.

Speaking at a one day symposium and road show to mark the nation's57th Independence Anniversary, NLC president, Ayuba Wabba said there are many out there that do not wish that the country succeed and prosper as a nation.

The NLC president also used the occasion to ask the federal government to reconstitute the national minimum wage negotiating council to enable workers negotiate a new national minimum wage for the country urgently.

According to him, the 2011 collective agreement entered into with the government at the end of the last negotiations, provided for a 5year cycle, for reopening negotiations, which is overdue.

He said, all economic indexes such as inflationary rate, cost of living index, exchange rate, high cost of goods and services etc, have all shown that the current minimum wage of N18, 000 is obsolete, stressing that there is an urgent need for the government to give the go ahead for these negotiations to start as workers are running out of patience.

The NLC president lamented that in almost six decades of Nigeria's independence, the country is not where it ought to be in virtually all facets of development indices, taking into consideration the country's available human and natural resources.

He however said Nigerians should not dismiss the country as a failed nation. He said this is because while there are a number of countries that are our peers in nationhood that have made tremendous progress, there are also a number of other countries that got independence around the same time as we did, that have not progressed as much as we have.

He said some of these countries have even literally ceased to exist as nation states.

According to him, "We must bear in mind that due to the potentials we possess as a big nation, as the giant of the black race, many do not want us to actualise our full potentials. There are many out there that do not wish that we succeed and prosper as a nation."

According to the NLC president, the founding fathers of the nation that got the country's independence from the British colonial masters worked for a Nigeria where citizens will enjoy the fruits of freedom and independence and they worked selflessly for these ideals.

He said these qualities of selfless service are very much needed in contemporary Nigeria.

He said, " As Nigerians, we must continue to have confidence in ourselves as citizens, build bridges of peace and unity instead of indulging in hatred and constant promotion of separatist agitation. We must believe in our ability to overcome our national challenges and turn our diversity into an advantage to promote the wellbeing and welfare of all the people that populate this huge country.

"This is one of the cardinal messages coming out of organised labour on the 57th anniversary of our independence."

He insisted that one of the greatest challenges of the nation has been the absence of good governance in the polity.

He said, "This crisis of good governance is exemplified by the massive corruption in our body politics. This in turn is responsible for the huge unemployment crisis, poor service delivery, and the continuing absence of dividends of democracy for the massive majority of our people. The latest manifestation of this is the refusal by a number of state governments to fulfill their elementary obligations to their workers, by not paying salaries and pensions as at when due.

"The above informed our decision to have as a theme for this programme 'making Nigeria work for the people'".

Commenting on the ongoing debate on restructuring, he said for workers, the discourse makes little meaning to them when as workers and pensioners they are owned salaries and pensions running into several months.