Botswana: Vice President Join Mourners

By Topo Monngakgotla

Lotlhakane West — Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi yesterday joined mourners in Lotlhakane West to lay Mr Ramokabaswane Mojakgesa and his wife Ms Tikologo Mojakgesa to rest.

The couple with three others, perished in a car crash near Mosolotshane last week going home from a wedding in Bobonong.

In his condolence message, Mr Masisi appreciated that as a married couple, the deceased had sworn before God and man that only death could do them part and kept their vows until they breathed their last.

Mr Masisi also noted that, as headman of records, Mr Majakgesa had played a critical role in the maintenance of peace and order in the village and encouraged residents to appreciate his contributions and take a leaf from his exemplary life.

He said the couple did not live long enough to realise the tarmac of Lotlhakane access road that passed next to their place, street lights and a clinic which would be built by donors in the village Kgosi Boitshwarelo Difemo of Lotlhakane West said the late Kgosi Mojakgesa discharged his duties with diligence.

He said Kgosi Mojakgesa was a community builder who dispensed justice in the village without fear or favour and never sparred a rod to spoil a child.

Kgosi Difemo added that the deceased were also farmers and encouraged their children to use the available government programmes to take up where their parents had left off.

Source : BOPA

