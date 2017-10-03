Rwanda: Amb. Murigande Blames Budget Cuts for University of Rwanda Woes

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Rwanda (UR) in charge of institutional advancement, Dr Charles Murigande, has blamed budget cuts for some of the problems dogging the institution.

Appearing before the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) yesterday, Murigande said reducing the institution's budget had affected timely salary payments and also contributed to a drop in the quality of education the varsity offers.

"The Government was paying Rwf1.5 million for each Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) student. Of this, there was Rwf250,000 upkeep allowance and Rwf1.25 million for tuition. Then it was paying Rwf1.25 million for those pursuing other courses, and, of this, Rwf250,000 was for upkeep while Rwf950,000 went into tuition," he explained.

Murigande, however, said there has been tremendous pressure from the Ministry of Finance to reduce the fees.

"The ministry often said that what we give our students was high compared to private universities but most of these other universities were not teaching Medicine or Civil Engineering, which are expensive courses. We even used to explain that those other universities didn't have the human resource development aspect," he said.

In the end, the money was reduced to a Rwf600,000 lump sum for all courses.

Murigande said that though the UR's opening balance for the 2015/16 year stood at Rwf8 billion, the money had run out by March, affecting the running of the institution.

"Our problems started in March this year. We were not able to pay March salaries on time, we paid them on April 27. We paid April salaries on May 24, May salaries in June, June salaries in July, July salaries on August 23, but because the President was supposed to preside over the graduation that same week, we were paid salaries for August. We paid two salaries at that time," he said.

Murigande said the financial issues have affected studies, pointing out that in some instances, students have had to contribute money to fuel cars taking them to the field.

"The last two years, our students did not study well. Whoever was supposed to go to a laboratory 10 times was able to do so only once or twice," he said.

PAC vice chairperson Theoneste Karenzi reminded the UR officials that the issue was not only about salaries but also overtime and official trip fees that go unpaid.

"How can you expect a professor to do their job when they are not being paid even the basic fees? What can you say about the quality of education when you have lecturers who are not being paid on time and what is your role in this?" he queried.

The former Principal of the College of Arts and Social Sciences, Dr Usta Kayitesi, recommended that a strategy is devised to help the institution to stop working under financial constraints.

"Education is a permanent asset. UR can't continue operating in survival mode if it is to shape the future. That mode kills the product that we want," Kayitesi said.

PAC hearings, which are expected to end on Friday, continue today.

