Nigeria: Give Us Hungrier Players Against Zambians, Nwosu Tells Rohr

Photo: allafrica.com

John Mikel Obi,Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi.

Former International, Henry Nwosu, has expressed optimism that the Super Eagles will beat the Chipolopolo of Zambia provided Coach Gernot Rohr field players with character and their opponent on Saturday.

The Eagles, who currently top the Group B World Cup African qualifier match, are in the driving seat of sealing a place in next year's Mundial holding in Russia, if things go well according to plans. The game holds on October 7, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

Nwosu, a onetime captain of the senior national, advised the team not to be carried away and ensure a victory, in a repeat of the 2-1 win inflicted on the Zambians right in their backyard.

"Eagles should not be clueless in the game, they should be ready to give their all so that we will not have any reason to regret. I believe we have a very good team that can beat the Zambians. If we can beat them at home, we should be able to repeat it again on Saturday I do not see that as a problem as against fear of many.

The former coach of the Under-17 national team, further said that "But I want to believe that Rohr already knows what he wants in the players that will help him qualify the nation for the World Cup. "But in my view, I think he should go for players that are very determined. Eagles that will that will play their heart out and will not be afraid to make incursion when necessary.

"Thank God that most of the Zambian players are home-based and this might affect them psychologically, as inferiority complex may set in. I want to believe that the coach has done a very good job so far. On our part, let us pray for them and at the end victory will surely be ours," he said assuredly.

Also, former Eagles defender, Isaac Semitoje, in a chat with The Guardian equally expressed confidence in the Eagles achieving the vital victory over the Chipolopolo, adding that he believes that the team is hungrier than the Zambians."I strongly have belief in the team that the boys will deliver. Though, I am not writing the Zambia side off, but I think we need the victory more than them," he said.