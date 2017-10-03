President Robert Mugabe left Harare Monday for South Africa without wife, Grace, who remains at the centre of a legal storm after a Johannesburg hotel brawl with a 20-year-old model last month.

The 93-year-old Zimbabwean leader is in Pretoria bilateral talks with counterpart president Jacob Zuma under the aegis of the Bi National Commission (BNC) between the two countries.

Mugabe, accompanied by transport minister Joram Gumbo, was seen off at Harare International Airport by his two deputies, cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Already in South African for the BNC meetings were cabinet ministers David Parirenyatwa, Sydney Sekeremayi, Ignatius Chombo, and Mike Bimha.

According to South African media, the near-centenarian and his delegation were welcomed at Pretoria's Waterkloof Air Force Base Monday evening.

However, absent from the travelling party was Grace Mugabe who was at the centre of a huge controversy during an August visit to Johannesburg.

South African model Gabriella Engels, 20, laid assault charges against Grace, claiming that the Zimbabwean First Lady had beaten her with an electric extension cord at a Sandton hotel where Mugabe's two sons were staying.

Grace was on a private visit to South Africa at the time. She was later spared arrest and prosecution after the Zimbabwean government requested diplomatic immunity for her.

Pretoria delayed granting her the requested diplomatic immunity until she was out of the country, which forestalled attempts by Engels, assisted by the advocacy group Afriforum, to challenge its decision until it was too late.

Grace, who was reportedly protected by 10 bodyguards at the time, has since denied assaulting Engels, claiming that she had defended herself after the "intoxicated and unhinged" model attacked her with a knife.

In a deposition after the incident, Grace portrayed herself as the victim after intervening on behalf of her adult sons Chatunga and Robert Junior who were "in trouble with a drunken young woman".

Meanwhile, Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said Monday that his organisation was nevertheless continuing to seek a High Court order cancelling Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity.

But since Afriforum's legal action was still under way, she was still covered by diplomatic immunity and so she could visit South Africa this week with impunity.

"And she should enjoy it because it will be the last time, if we succeed," he added.

However, even if Grace Mugabe is still covered by diplomatic immunity, she does not seem to be very welcome in South Africa.

Asked if she would be accompanying her husband here this week, a South African official, who wished to remain anonymous, said "certainly not".

He added, though, that Pretoria had not officially declared her "persona non-grata" - not welcome - but it seems Harare got the message anyway.