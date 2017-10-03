Rwanda: Sifa Awards Come of Age

The fifth edition of the 2017 Sifa awards held on Sunday night at Kigali Marriott Hotel attracted the cream of the gospel music industry.

The big attendance of the show which recognises excellence in the gospel music industry is an indicator that the gospel awards have come of age.

The event kicked off with performances from traditional musical troupe Amasimbi n' amakombe, and gospel music sensation Israel Mbonyi, who performed some of his Christian hymns such as Ku migezi, Ndanyuzwe, and Sinzibagirwa.

Organised by Isange Corporation, the awards highlight the work of evangelism in the country, and aim to honor musicians, producers and other related industry stakeholders.

Six categories; churches, pastors, local NGOs, educators, media personalities and choirs were recognised.

Peter Ntigurirwa, the managing director of Isange Corporation, said he wants to make the annual event an international awarding platform in the next awards editions.

"Starting next year, we want to involve even international personalities to thank them for their role in changing the lives of people across the world," Ntigurirwa said.

Other guests at the awards ceremony were Chairperson of the National Itorero Commission, Edouard Bamporiki, and Minister of State for Justice in charge of Constitutional Affairs, Evode Uwizeyimana, among others.

Sifa award winners 2017

Award for promoting girls' education: Lycee Notre Dame de Citeaux.

Award for supporting the vulnerable: Women Foundation Ministries.

Award for transforming people's lives: Amasezerano Community Bank.

Best Investor in supporting vulnerable students: Prof Balinda Rwigamba.

Evangelism facilitation and Promotion in Prisons: Rwanda Correctional Service.

Healing, unity and reconciliation promotion award: Pastor Nyamutera Joseph.

Writer of most popular songs, church and community: Cyprien Rugamba (posthumously).

Improving people's welfare: Caritas Rwanda.

First female pastor to start radio broadcast evangelism: Bishop Margaret Rwandamura.

First radio to promote evangelism: Radio Rwanda (RBA).

Best lunch hour fellowship prayer service initiator: Inkurunziza Church.

Promoting quality theological education: Africa College of Theology.

Welfare Support to Refugees: ADRA Rwanda.