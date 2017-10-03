The Brave Warriors will take on Botswana on Saturday in an international friendly at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in preparation for the upcoming 2018 African Nations Championships (Chan).

It will be the first meeting between the two sides since Botswana knocked Namibia out of the 2016 Cosafa Cup on penalties at the same venue. At a packed stadium in front of about 14 000 fans, the two teams battled to a 1-1 draw at full time, before Botswana won the penalty shootout 5-4.

Ricardo Mannetti, coach of the Brave Warriors said he will use the game to test his charges in preparation for the 2018 Chan finals, of which the host country still has to be decided, after Kenya recently failed a CAF inspection test.

"I'm glad I will have this game to see what I have; I will use about 90 percent local-based players and at least three foreign-based players on Saturday. These kind of matches are very helpful as they assist in identifying areas that need to be worked on and just generally to see how far you have come," he said.

Mannetti, who has been training with local based players since Namibia qualified for the 2018 Chan finals, will be announcing his team to face Botswana this morning at NFA Football House.

"The league is yet to start but we have kept the players busy. Some clubs have also started training and that makes things a bit better, but for us international interaction is key, because it gives us the real test," he said.

Namibia will be making her first appearance at the competition having qualified with a 2-1 aggregate win over Comoros in the qualifiers' final round, courtesy of a Muna Katupose brace at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on 20 August.

Africa's football governing body Caf announced that at the end of the deadline for submission of applications on Saturday, 30 September 2017, three countries, namely Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia and Morocco had submitted their bids to host the championships.

The final 15 teams (excluding the hosts) have been confirmed but the draw still needs to take place, with the teams to be divided into four groups of four teams each.

The Chan competition is made up of local-based players selected in their CAF members' national championships, while the fifth edition of the tournament will be held next year.

The countries that have qualified for Chan 2018 are as follows:

Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Uganda, Libya, Morocco, Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Guinea, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

NFA