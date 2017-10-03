3 October 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: 400 Billed for Free Cancer Treatment in South West

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adebayo Waheed

Ibadan — The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), yesterday, said plans have been concluded to give free screening and treatment to at least 400 women between the ages of 18 and 65 suffering from cervical cancer.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the two-day screening exercise in Ibadan, the executive secretary/Chief Executive Officer of MUSMEN, Professor Dawud Shittu Noibi said that the cervical cancer screening exercise was initiated by MUSWEN's Heath Committee headed by Professor Muheez Durosinmi.

According to him, the organization over the years initiated several programmes aimed at improving the condition of the people both Muslims and non-Muslims.

The MUSWEN executive secretary who spoke on behalf of the president, Dr. S.O. Babalola said that the fact that cancer of all shade has become a major global health issue, the significance of the screening exercise cannot be over emphasised.

"More importantly, the ravaging effect of cervical cancer on the wellbeing of women in contemporary time is alarming," he said.

Represented by MUSWEN's deputy chairman, Secretariat Task Force, Alhaji Murziq Siyanbade, Noibi explained that the screening of cervical cancer was expensive, especially for the common people, adding that the effort at providing free screening exercise and treatment by MUSWEN becomes important.

Nigeria

Rumour of 10-Year Tax Holiday Granted Me Preposterous, Untrue - Dangote

Africa's richest man and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, has debunked the rumours in public domain that his company will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.