Nigeria: 400 Billed for Free Cancer Treatment in South West

Ibadan — The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), yesterday, said plans have been concluded to give free screening and treatment to at least 400 women between the ages of 18 and 65 suffering from cervical cancer.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the two-day screening exercise in Ibadan, the executive secretary/Chief Executive Officer of MUSMEN, Professor Dawud Shittu Noibi said that the cervical cancer screening exercise was initiated by MUSWEN's Heath Committee headed by Professor Muheez Durosinmi.

According to him, the organization over the years initiated several programmes aimed at improving the condition of the people both Muslims and non-Muslims.

The MUSWEN executive secretary who spoke on behalf of the president, Dr. S.O. Babalola said that the fact that cancer of all shade has become a major global health issue, the significance of the screening exercise cannot be over emphasised.

"More importantly, the ravaging effect of cervical cancer on the wellbeing of women in contemporary time is alarming," he said.

Represented by MUSWEN's deputy chairman, Secretariat Task Force, Alhaji Murziq Siyanbade, Noibi explained that the screening of cervical cancer was expensive, especially for the common people, adding that the effort at providing free screening exercise and treatment by MUSWEN becomes important.