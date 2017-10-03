2 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi to Meet Education and Security Officials Over National Exams

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will on Monday meet with County Commanders, County Directors of Education, and other education stakeholders, in ongoing preparations for this year's Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national examinations.

Both the KCPE and KCSE exams require substantial deployment of security officers to the various centres.

The examinations will begin just days after the repeat presidential elections on 26th of this month.

Security measures have already been put in place to ensure there is no cheating and this includes the banning of mobile phones in examination centres.

Matiangi announced that KCPE examinations will be written across 28,566 examination centres and KCSE will be held in 9,350.

Some new 197 KCPE and 119 KCSE schools were registered by the sub-county directors of education for use as examination centres.

All teachers will also be expected to remain out of the examination area with only teachers involved in practical subjects being present to prepare for the practicals, but only when the examination is taking place.

For schools with several science/music/arts/French teachers, only one teacher should remain at the institution during the examination.

