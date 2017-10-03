2 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Lecturers in Fresh Strike Threat Over Pay Dispute

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

Lecturers in 31 public universities are Tuesday expected to issue a 21-day strike notice after the government failed to implement their pay increase.

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the government had not shown any commitment to resolving the issue amicably.

"We will not engage universities management any more since they are not sincere," Dr Wasonga said.

FUNDS

Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum chairman Paul Kanyari said the institutions were still waiting for communication from the Ministry of Education on the issue.

"We are still waiting and once we get the communication, we will engage the staff," Prof Kanyari said.

In August, universities asked lecturers to suspend their plan to go on strike to allow the institutions to secure funds to implement new salary scales as signed in the collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

"We request for enduring industrial harmony so that any attendant matters hereof can be resolved expeditiously and to the benefit of all stakeholders without prejudicing the amenity currently being experienced," he said.

He said the failure to implement the new salary scales was due to financial shortfall in the universities.

If lecturers make good their threat, this will be the third time they will be going on strike this year.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.