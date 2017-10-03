Nigeria: Hajj 2017 - Nigerian Pilgrim Left Behind After Misplacing Passport - Official

A female pilgrim from Bauchi has been left in Saudi Arabia following the loss of her passport, according to Abdullahi Hardawa, Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Mr. Hardawa, who briefed journalists on the exercise on Monday in Bauchi after the arrival of the last flight that brought back the pilgrims, said that the unnamed pilgrim was from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area.

"All pilgrims are back to the country, except one woman that lost her Passport; we left her behind in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because she lost her Passport," he said.

The official, however, said that Nigerian officials in the Holy city were processing a new passport to enable the pilgrim return home.

He described the exercise as "generally a success", and attributed that to the full support and total commitment of the Bauchi State Government.

The Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, in a remark, commended pilgrims from Nigeria for exhibiting good conduct throughout their stay in the Holy land.

He also commended state pilgrims welfare boards for their support to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria during the pilgrimage, and described the 2017 pilgrimage as a "huge success".

Ibrahim Jahun, Chairman, Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, commended officials, sponsored by the state government to cater for the welfare of the state pilgrims, for what he described as "total commitment" to assigned responsibilities".

(NAN)