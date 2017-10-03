Nigeria: I'm Being Probed for Supporting My Husband - Patience Jonathan

A former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan, has claimed that she is being probed because of the role she played in the build-up to the 2015 elections.

Mrs. Jonathan, who is claiming ownership of $15.5 million frozen by a court at the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said this on Monday, in a statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Belema Meshack-Hart.

Mrs. Jonathan's husband, Goodluck, who was then the incumbent president, lost the presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former First Lady asked Mr. Buhari to treat her the way her husband treated Aisha Buhari when he (President Buhari) lost the 2011 presidential election.

Part of the statement read, "We believe that she is being systematically persecuted and punished because of her unflinching support for her husband during the 2015 elections.

"President Buhari should be reminded that his wife also supported him in all the elections he contested against her husband, former President Jonathan, but Dr. Jonathan did not at any point in time, carry out personal vendetta or go after Buhari's wife."

She said whatever happened during the election should not be a reason to persecute her and called on Mr. Buhari to caution the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, against harassing her.

Mrs. Jonathan further asked President Buhari to learn from the United States President, Donald Trump, who did not go after Barack Obama's wife, Michelle, despite the fact that she campaigned against Mr. Trump.

"That is the standard practice in all democracies around the world. For instance, Michelle Obama campaigned vigorously for her husband's party during their last presidential election, but we have yet to see President Donald Trump move against her. One thing is clear: No matter what they do to Mrs. Jonathan, she will continue to stand by her husband, the father of her children, even if it means paying the supreme price with her life," her spokesperson said.