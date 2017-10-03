3 October 2017

Cameroon: Seventeen killed following protests in Anglophone regions

Amnesty International can confirm that at least 17 people have been killed by the security forces following yesterday’s protests in several towns of the Anglophone regions in Cameroon. Ilaria Allegrozzi, Amnesty International’s Lake Chad researcher said: *

“The worrying escalation witnessed over the weekend has now reached a crisis point. The use of excessive force to silence protests in the West and South-West regions of Cameroon is not the solution.

“All deaths related to these protests must be promptly and effectively investigated.”

