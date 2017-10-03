Nigeria Enraged By Mass Deportations From Cameroon

Africa's richest man and business mogul, Aliko Dangote, has debunked the rumours in public domain that his company will… Read more »

Abuja — NIGERIA has decried the alleged maltreatment of refugees from the country during forced deportations by neighbouring Cameroon. Since early 2015, Cameroonian soldiers have allegedly tortured, assaulted and sexually exploited Nigerian asylum seekers in remote border areas. They have denied them access to the United Nations refugee agency and summarily deported, often violently, tens of thousands to Nigeria. More than 100 000 Nigerians have been deported in recent months after initially fleeing the deadly Boko Haram terror group. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, President Muhammadu Buhari's senior special assistant on foreign affairs and diaspora, described the alleged mass forced return by Cameroonian military as worrisome and disturbing. "This unfriendly attitude of the Cameroonian soldiers to Nigerian asylum seekers is really worrisome," Dabiri-Erewa said. She noted with concern the alleged mass forced return came despite the friendly disposition between the two countries. The presidential aide said Cameroon should heed the UN's call on all countries to protect refugees fleeing the carnage in the northeast Nigeria and not to return them. Although the UN High Commissioner for Refugees does not have reliable access to most of Cameroon's border areas with Nigeria, in early June it said its monitoring partners found Cameroon had forcibly returned almost 100 000 Nigerians to their country since 2015. The Boko Haram has killed 20 000 civilians and displaced over 2 million during an eight-year campaign to overthrow the Nigerian government and establish an Islamic state. - CAJ News

