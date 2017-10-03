3 October 2017

Nigeria: Recovered Loot Yet to Make Impact in Nigeria's Economy - Cleric

By Ochuko Akuopha

Oleh — General Overseer of Christ Chosen Deliverance Church, Apostle Thompson Oki, has said that the loot recovered from corrupt political office holders had not made positive impact on the Nigerian economy, noting that the country had lost focus after 57 years of independence due to greed and bad leadership.

The cleric, in his homily during a church service at Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, lamented that successive administrations in Nigeria had deviated from the true democracy to personal sentiments and aggrandizement.

Speaking on the theme Something is Missing in Nigeria, he said: "Corruption and bad governance have changed Independence celebration from what it was in the 80's to ordinary remembrance without value."

He warned that until Nigeria's leaders look for what was missing and proffer solution to the ailing economy, the country will continue to wait for the unknown.

Urging Nigerians to stop hate speeches, Oki reiterated that hatred leads to hate speeches which can plunge the country's economy into retrogression.

Stressing the need for Nigerians to retrace their steps and live righteous life, he advised political office holders to listen to the cry of the masses on the way forward to ensure that dividends of democracy get to the ordinary Nigerians.

