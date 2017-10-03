2 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Munala Set to Name Final Squad for African Tourney

By Cellestine Olilo

Kenya coach Japheth Munala is on Tuesday expected to name the final squad that will represent the country in the women's volleyball African Nations Championship scheduled for October 7-14 in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The continental competition will also act as qualifiers for the 2018 World Women's Volleyball Championship set to be held in Japan between September 29 and October 20.

A provisional squad of 16 players has been in residential training at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani for the last two weeks. The team has had to train under difficult conditions because of lack of power in the indoor facility.

Despite this challenge, Munala told Nation Sport that he was happy with the team's progress particularly with the young recruits.

"We hope to win the overall title. That is our aim," said the coach. "We are winding up training, and it has been a good two weeks together. Right now we are just doing the final touches, tightening the loose ends that the technical bench may have noted in the course of the training period so that we can be well prepared for the championship."

"There are several north African teams that have also confirmed participation in the competition such as Egypt and Algeria so we have our work cut out."

Celebrated setter Jane Wacu joined the team on Sunday morning after securing permission from her current club Club Anse Royale (ARSU) of Seychelles.

Wacu, who featured for Kenyan Volleyball Federation league team Kenya Prisons, will battle it out with decorated setter Janet Wanja, the lanky Joy Luseneka and National U-23 ace Veronica Tanui for the two slots available for the setters' position in the final list.

Provisional squad:

Liberos: Aggripina Kundu, Celestine Nyongesa

Left attackers: Noel Murambi, Mercy Moim, Evelyne Makuto, Leonida Kasaya.

Right attackers: Violet Makuto and Emmaculate Chemtai

Middle blockers: Triza Atuka, Bracksidise Agala, Edith Wisa, Shyrene Jepkemboi

Setters: Jane Wacu, Janet Wanja, Joy Luseneka, Veronica Tanui.

