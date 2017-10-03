Kenya: UON Lower Kabete Campus Students on the Rampage

Nairobi — University of Nairobi students in the Lower Kabete campus went on the rampage Tuesday morning and blocked adjacent roads in protest over last week's brutality by police.

Nairobi Traffic Commandant Peter Ndung'u urged motorists to use Peponi Road and other alternative roads for their safety even as police tried to disperse the protesters.

The riots broke out at police said they were looking for 35 students expelled from the University of Nairobi who are accused of being responsible for the recent chaos.

Police Headquarters provided the list of the expelled students who are said to be working in cahoots with some their colleagues at the university.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said those involved would be arrested and prosecuted.